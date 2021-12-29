Emmerdale fans are overjoyed as their favorite character returns after a 19-month hiatus.

Fans of Emmerdale were overjoyed to see Vanessa return to the community.

With actress Michelle Hardwick took maternity leave after the birth of her first child, Teddy, Vanessa left the drama in May 2020.

Vanessa was last seen visiting her mother, which was the last time spectators saw her.

On the three-year anniversary of her and Charity’s first kiss, she did appear on a video call in July 2020.

But a lot has changed since she left the village.

Charity is currently dating Mackenzie, and Vanessa is rumored to be dating someone else.

She did, however, return to Emmerdale tonight to visit Tracey, her half-sister, and Nate, her boyfriend.

Fans were overjoyed to see her return to the Dales, as many had anticipated for a Charity-Vanessa reunion.

Ryan wrote on Twitter: “She’s returned. Vanessa, welcome home. We’ve missed you.” “Can’t believe I have to reinvest in #Emmerdale because Vanessa is back, and I’m a sucker for Vanity,” Kirst said. “Vanessa is back in Emmerdale, so glad that she is finally back in Emmerdale,” Hayley tweeted. Emma stated, ” “She’s right there. Vanessa Woodfield, welcome back!” Orla went on to say: “It’s now or never. She’s returned.”