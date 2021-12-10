Elf on the Shelf as seen through the eyes of a Merseyside animal sanctuary.

As we approach Christmas, a Merseyside animal refuge has drawn inspiration from Elf on the Shelf.

Throughout December, Carla Lane Animals in Need, Melling, Liverpool, is putting on a Kevin in the Kennel advent calendar with its dogs.

The center hopes that by incorporating Kevin the Christmas Carrot, a well-known member of the Aldi family, their advent will help raise awareness of their puppies in need.

Every day, the mascot will be photographed with a dog looking for a new home over the holiday season.

Kevin the Christmas Carrot has been photographed with the following people thus far:

Lola

Lola is a six-year-old Staffie who is “kind, gentle, and loving,” according to her owner.

The dog enjoys running and playing in the compound, but she also enjoys walks and is working on her muzzle conditioning.

According to the team, she appreciates her home comforts and spends time in the staff room or curled up in a warm duvet.

Lola, on the other hand, has a control order because of an encounter with another dog while she was having a phantom pregnancy. However, any potential adopters can be given more information.

Lola would prefer to live in a home with only adults and no pets.

Dudley

The two-year-old has had a terrible start in life and arrived at the center in March in a very poor state.

Thankfully, the Mastiff cross has improved dramatically, and the staff believes he is now ready to meet his new family.

They explained: “Dudley has recently been excellent with everyone and has overcome some reactivity concerns with both dogs and people.

“He knows how to walk nicely on his kumfi quieter and is a pleasure to be around. He enjoys running and playing in the complex, but he is also a bit of a slug, and we frequently find him nestled up in the middle of his duvet first thing in the morning.

“He’s a joy to be around, bouncy and energetic, and he’s grown into such a wonderful dog.”

Dudley would be best suited to an adult-only household with at least one adult with mastiff or large breed expertise.

The adorable puppy cannot be rehomed with other dogs or children, including visitors. Unfortunately, Dudley is unable to be housed there. “The summary has come to an end.”