Eight drivers who placed lives at danger by leading police on high-speed pursuits.

Police pursuits can have disastrous repercussions for individuals engaged as well as others in the surrounding area.

There has been a regular stream of cases brought before our courts in the last 18 months involving drivers who have led police on high-speed chases across Merseyside and beyond.

Among the cases is that of banned motorist Jack Lofthouse, who led police on a five-mile chase while high on drink and narcotics and with only three tyres on his car.

A murder investigation has been opened after a 12-year-old girl died from ‘catastrophic injuries.’

Sparks were observed flowing from the tyreless wheel, and other sections of the vehicle broke apart as the 27-year-old drove past 11 sets of red traffic lights.

Here, we look at this case as well as the cases of seven other drivers who attempted but failed to elude the cops.

Because of his caring obligations, a father-of-two who led police on a 90mph chase through a housing estate was spared jail.

Carl Mello, a banned driver, claimed he climbed behind the wheel of his girlfriend’s Ford C-Max to deliver medicine to his cancer-stricken mother.

The 33-year-old, of Arley Close, Beechwood, Birkenhead, is a convicted murderer who killed his best buddy by accident.

He was sentenced for drug trafficking, domestic violence assaults, a bar brawl, and theft from people’s cars and residences since then.

In April of this year, he was released from Liverpool Crown Court after a judge heard that he now looks after his newborn, 10-year-old son, partner, and mother.

A judge stated that a hazardous driver apprehended during a 110 mph police chase would ‘inevitably’ kill someone if he had an accident.

In a police chase at Abergele that lasted two minutes and two and a half miles, Samuel Fenney, 26, sped to 110 mph in a 60 mph zone.

Fenney was ‘clearly unfit to drive,’ according to His Honour Judge Timothy Petts.

According to North Wales Live, Fenney’s parents moved from St Helens to North Wales to get him away from unwanted influences, and he is “devastated” by the court case’s impact on them.

Fenney pleaded guilty to hazardous driving and was sentenced to ten years in prison in October. “The summary has come to an end.”