Eduardo Camavinga’s transfer to Liverpool comes with a twist, as four players are on the move.

Liverpool has a limited amount of time to complete any outstanding transfers.

Jurgen Klopp’s side, on the other hand, has had a solid start to the Premier League season and will likely decide on their next course of action.

The departure of Xherdan Shaqiri may not be enough to prompt a late rethink in the transfer season, but the Reds are still linked with major names.

The most recent Liverpool transfer speculations are listed below.

AC Milan and Fiorentina are unwilling to match Sassuolo’s £34 million asking price for forward Domenico Beradi this summer, leaving the door open for Liverpool.

The Euro 2020 hopeful has requested to leave the club in search of a fresh challenge, however no appropriate offers have yet materialized.

The winger’s agent is aware that Liverpool is interested in him, according to Corriere dello Sport, although no formal offer has been made.

Giovanni Carnevali, the chairman of Sassuolo, informed 90min that the Serie A club has yet to get the suitable deal for the 27-year-old.

“[Berardi] requested to depart, but no proposals have been received to date, and time is running out. Domenico is a consummate professional who, like others before him, will get back on track,” he said.

Eduardo Camavinga is expected to depart Rennes for roughly £30 million before the transfer window closes.

A number of clubs have expressed interest in the French midfielder, who has been prominently linked with a summer exit.

PSG and Manchester United are rumored to be interested, with the youngster’s contract expiring next summer and his refusal to sign a new contract.

Liverpool must act quickly if they decide to make a play for the 18-year-old.

Sheyi Ojo, Divock Origi, Nat Phillips, Loris Karius

Liverpool are ready to accept bids for other first-team squad players after sanctioning a deal for Xherdan Shaqiri.

The Switzerland international has freed up room in the team, and others may follow suit if the appropriate offer comes up.

Origi has been linked with a move away from Liverpool for some time, and the Reds will ‘weigh up’ their options if any offers for the Belgian arrive.

This might potentially be sold to Phillips, Karius, and Ojo.