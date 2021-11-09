Eddie Howe’s journey to Liverpool was ‘explained,’ while Michael Edwards is expected to join Newcastle in a surprise move.

According to a source, Liverpool sporting director Michael Edwards is a target for Newcastle United, who recently recruited Eddie Howe as their new manager.

Edwards and former Bournemouth manager Howe are thought to be good friends.

As a new era at St James’ Park begins, the new Newcastle manager is said to want to call on the Liverpool transfer supremo’s knowledge.

Edwards’ contract with Liverpool expires in the summer, and it’s unclear whether the club will be able to persuade the highly regarded player to continue on Merseyside.

And now, according to The Northern Echo, Howe, who took over for Bruce at Newcastle, is eager to reconcile with Edwards.

During their time at Portsmouth in the early 2000s, the two collaborated and have stayed ‘very close.’

According to the story, Howe visited Edwards at Anfield during Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid last week, before being officially unveiled by Newcastle.

Edwards was the man behind the signings of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and a slew of other Liverpool players who went on to win the Champions League and Premier League during their time there.

Edwards was rumored to be considering leaving Liverpool in search of a new challenge this summer, and Newcastle would be one of them as they embark on a new era under the richest football club owners in the world.

Given the financial backing the club now has from its Saudi Arabian owners, Edwards would have the leeway to chase the most ambitious of goals in Tyneside.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has not given up hope of persuading Edwards to extend his stay on Merseyside.