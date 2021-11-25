eBay has launched their Black Friday 2021 bargains, which include a £60 discount on Nintendo Switch systems.

The Nintendo Switch Console is now available for £239.99 instead of £299.99, saving gamers £60.

The 20% discount is only available for a limited time, and consumers are encouraged to act soon, since Nintendo Switch systems sold out in a record rate of one every four seconds on eBay last year.

The Nintendo Switch Console on eBay is available in Neon Red or Neon Blue, and has a longer battery life.

The Nintendo Switch system allows gamers to play the same game wherever, whenever, and with whomever they choose, in addition to giving solo and multiplayer thrills at home.

When the portability of a handheld is combined with the power of a home gaming system, unprecedented new video game play styles become possible.

There are enormous savings on other things on eBay, including home devices, beds, bikes, and floorcare, in addition to Nintendo Switch bargains.

In the Black Friday sale, the popular Shark flip mop has been discounted by £50.

Instead of £329.99, this refurbished Shark Anti Hair Wrap cordless vacuum cleaner is just £199.99.

The bargain is worth £130 (a 39% discount) and can be found here.

It’s the ideal solution for quick clean-ups and deep cleans alike, with a run-time of up to 80 minutes.

Shark’s DuoClean floorhead combines two motorized brush-rolls that clean carpets and hard surfaces simultaneously.

The term “certified refurbished” refers to an item that has been returned to Shark for a variety of reasons.

According to eBay, all units have been thoroughly inspected, cleaned, and refurbished.

Refurbished products may have minor cosmetic flaws, lack original packaging, or show signs of use, but they are fully functional, contain accessories, and are backed by a one-year warranty for your peace of mind.

Meanwhile, eBay’s Black Friday sale has dropped the price of this Google Home hands-free smart speaker.

Even though it’s not a huge discount compared to the other products, it’s still £10 cheaper at £29.95.

The white speaker has a voice command assistant that may be activated by saying "hello Google."