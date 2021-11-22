eBay has launched Christmas gifts that benefit both people and the environment.

The nation wants to buy gifts that do good – for people and the earth – as our relationship with buying shifts, especially during the holiday season.

This Christmas, enter eBay For Change, the one-stop gift shop with a conscience.

The marketplace is dedicated to social companies, with eBay bringing together 50 social enterprises and small firms, all with a strong social goal.

Every purchase made through an eBay For Change organization helps to fund community projects.

There are lots of gifts that will do good this Christmas on eBay, from Stand4Socks, which donates a pair of socks to the homeless with every transaction, to Seabirds, which funds community swimming initiatives.

To assist you gift with a conscience for the world and your budget, we’ve compiled a helpful list of these seasonal gifts that are all under £35 in price.

Handmade homeware products that promote individual artisans’ socio-economic livelihoods are created by Gifts for Home Lovers.

The geometric pattern on these Kilim patterned salad bowls is made of mango wood.

Three bowls, a round or square dish, and an 11-inch tray are included in the set.

This lovely collection is handcrafted by a small business in North India under Fairtrade conditions. The six people who work there have been taught and now work as woodworkers on a regular basis.

The artisan family who makes these bowls will receive a day’s income from customers who purchase them.

Boho Homes LDN continues to reinvest its profits into worthy projects like these, with the goal of making a difference one purchase at a time.

They also believe in using sustainable resources and recycling items; for example, they manufacture Christmas ornaments and keychains out of surplus material from cushion covers.

The set costs £18 and can be purchased here on eBay.

collaborates with local businesses and grassroots organizations to ensure that everyone, including craftspeople, receives a fair and ethical bargain.

A small group of artisan carvers in Kisii, Kenya, created this plant point in an ethical and sustainable manner. Kisii is known for its high-quality soapstone and some of the continent’s most creative carvers.

It’s the pot. “The summary has come to an end.”