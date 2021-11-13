Early bird ticket holders are’stuck’ in ‘disgraceful’ lineups at Liverpool Comic Con 2021, causing outrage.

The first day of Liverpool Comic Con 2021 began this morning, although several attendees expressed dissatisfaction with what they described as long lines to get in.

Early bird tickets were available for Sci-Fi aficionados, Comic Book Fans, and Cosplayers to attend Liverpool Comic Con, although many people reported being detained in lines outside the venue, Exhibition Centre Liverpool, past their ticket admission time.

Some attendees stated they were left “mad” and bewildered because many of the activities at the event had specific time windows, including photo sessions with television and film stars.

Many people have left comments on the Facebook page for Liverpool Comic Con.

“Early access tickets, we have been queuing since 9 a.m. and still stuck in the queue with no sign of going in any time soon!!!” Jenny said. Awfully organized, with a large number of enraged individuals!!! I believe that many people will avoid it in the future!!! Shocking!!! “If you got your customers in on time, they could appreciate it!” Paula suggested. My kids are still in line with early entry tickets for 9 a.m.! “Find a solution” Alan continued, ” “Been in line since 9 a.m. with our 9 a.m. tickets… individuals with later tickets went in ahead of us.” Why don’t you have two lines? “What’s the point of paying more for early bird tickets?” you might wonder. “Why put on a panel at 10 a.m. when people can’t even get in!” Trisha remarked. The originals panel, which is paid for separately, will be sorely missed! It’s a complete farce!” “Meant to be doing a photo op at 10 a.m. and I can’t even get in!” Siobhan said. What’s the point of paying for tickets at 9 a.m.?” “Is there only one line? We have 9 a.m. tickets but are in line behind those with later tickets,” Sarah inquired. “I have a ticket for the 10 a.m. originals panel, but amid the big early bird line, would I still be allowed in if I’m late?” MJ wondered. The Exhibition Centre Liverpool is hosting Liverpool Comic Con today and tomorrow, November 14 and 15.

The Washington Newsday reached out to the event’s organizers for comment.