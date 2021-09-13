Dwight McNeil reacts to Everton’s interest in him ahead of the Burnley game.

Burnley winger Dwight McNeil said it was “great” to hear about Everton’s interest this summer and that he was willing to consider a move if one came in.

Rafa Benitez was after the 21-year-old, who is ready to make his 100th Premier League appearance when the Clarets visit Goodison Park on Monday night.

After signing Andros Townsend and Demarai Gray, the Spaniard was eager to add McNeil to his team as the third of three wingers he had targeted.

Despite Everton’s readiness to start bidding at £25 million, and Aston Villa’s interest, Burnley’s resolve was not tested, and McNeil remains at Turf Moor.

The Toffees will continue to closely study the teenage midfielder’s progress this season before choosing whether to renew their interest next summer, as The Washington Newsday revealed last week, and will have a good look at him during Monday’s match.

McNeil told the Burnley Express that he often discusses his love in football with his father Matty, who was a professional footballer who played for Macclesfield and Stockport.

He admitted that such rumors can be difficult to ignore, saying, “Yeah, it can be, but I have wonderful people around me.” My agency is always on the case, and I have my mother and father to help me.

“He [Matty McNeil] is great, and we talked a lot about it. We went on vacation together this year, so it’s nice to catch up with him.

“He basically told me that the most important thing is to focus on Burnley. I was a Burnley player at the moment, and that was all I had to worry about.”

McNeil, who is under contract with the Clarets until June 2024 and is thought to earn in the range of £40-45,000 per week, said he was open to any offers but is now entirely focused on playing for the Clarets after the transfer market closed at the end of August.

“It’s always wonderful when other clubs recognize you, but the most important thing is that everyone here thinks highly of you,” McNeil remarked.

"Nothing has changed for me; I'm still a Burnley player. I've."