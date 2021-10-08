Dusan Vlahovic enthralled Liverpool fans by scoring seven goals in the first half.

Liverpool continue to be connected with Dusan Vlahovic.

The Fiorentina striker has continued his impressive form from last season, netting six goals in eight games to add to his already impressive resume.

In 2020/21, the 21-year-old scored 21 goals in 37 appearances for Fiorentina, earning him interest from a number of clubs throughout Europe.

Liverpool is one of them, with the Reds reportedly interested in the £52 million striker, alongside AC Milan and Tottenham Hotspur.

Liverpool fans are familiar with the forward, who praised his pre-season performances.

When Vlahovic faced Italian fourth-tier team Foligno in July, Reds fans were blown away.

The forward came off the bench at the start of the game, but was introduced at halftime and went on to score seven goals in the second half as Fiorentina won 11-0.

Knowing Vlahovic’s ties to the club, Liverpool fans were ecstatic to see the striker score the goals and quickly rushed to social media to encourage the club to bring him to Anfield.

If Vlahovic moved to Anfield, Lecce director of football Pantaleo Corvino feels he would be a sure starter.

“Vlahovic is a starter,” he told Tuttosport.

“Quality is timeless. Vlahovic might now play for Juventus, Liverpool, or Tottenham as a center forward.”