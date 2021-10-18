During the weekend of pumpkin picking turmoil, employees were ‘intimidated and sworn at.’

People came to a pumpkin patch to choose their own harvest, causing massive traffic jams over the weekend.

Guests to Church View Farm reportedly impeded the flow of traffic on Southport Road in Lydiate yesterday, despite the farm’s request that visitors park within their grounds.

Locals stated that the parking issue led buses to come to a halt and forced cars to “squeeze” through.

“It’s practically Church View Farm’s pumpkin attraction,” one driver, Kate Webb, told The Washington Newsday. “It’s growing every year, therefore the number of families it attracts also climbs to insane numbers, especially given the limited amount of parking they have.”

“A huge number of people parked on both sides of Southport Road from the farm to the Scotch Piper as a result of this.”

“This caused two buses to become trapped in front of each other yesterday, and motorists tried to squeeze by the buses in both directions, making the situation worse.”

“It isn’t simply Southport Road that becomes congested. Another is Hall Lane, as are many other [roads]in the region.

“I imagine it has an impact on local companies as well.” It also affects those attempting to visit relatives in the church graveyard.

“It would be an excellent approach to use signs, cones, or employees to prevent people from parking on one side.”

Visitors should park in a field on the farm, according to the farm’s Facebook page, which also stated that personnel had been threatened and sworn at.

“Please can we ask that our customers park in a respectful manner,” Church View Farm wrote on Facebook on Sunday, October 17.

“We provide FREE PARKING in a large field, but customers choose to park on both sides of the road, which is dangerous and prevents vehicles from passing safely.” When you park in the field, you are actually closer to the pumpkin picking.

“When we ask you to park in the allocated field, our employees do not deserve to be threatened or sworn at.”

“We open our farm to provide a wonderful day out for our guests and their families.”

