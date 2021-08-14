During the Norwich game, Liverpool condemned shouts that were “offensive and unacceptable.”

Liverpool have condemned homophobic chanting that erupted during their 3-0 win against Norwich City as “offensive and inappropriate.”

Some of the travelling supporters were heard singing homophobic slogans, which looked to be directed at loanee Billy Gilmour and his parent club Chelsea.

“Great result today tainted by homophobic shouting by some of our fans targeting Chelsea loanee Billy Gilmour,” said LGBT+ Fans Group ‘Kop Outs!’ on Twitter.

“You don’t comprehend YNWA if you can’t support without resorting to bigoted nonsense.”

Liverpool and many other fan organizations backed Kop Outs when it was founded in 2016, recognizing the value and necessity for an LGBT+ supporter group for the club.

Kop Outs also collaborates with other LGBT+ organizations in the area, as well as LGBT+ fan groups across the country. This keeps them connected to the LGBT+ community at large and allows them to participate in a range of events and activities where they can help members.

Liverpool republished Kop Outs’ original tweet on Twitter in response to the chanting, adding, “The chant is unpleasant and inappropriate – a message we have consistently communicated alongside Kop Outs.”

“We ask supporters to remember the club’s inclusive ideals and not to use it in the future.”

Tracy Brown, co-chair of Chelsea Pride, the club’s LGBTQ+ fans’ organisation, stated her “uneasy feeling” about the discrimination that will “rear its ugly head once football season resumes” – which appears to have already happened on the second day of the new season.

Brown said that she had been verbally assaulted with homophobic abuse when attending football games.

According to a new PFA survey, homophobia is the most common form of online abuse directed against footballers.

“Homophobic chants like ‘Chelsea Rent Boys,’ which are sometimes passed off as ‘banter,’ have an enormously harmful impact on the LGBTQ+ community,” Brown said of the slogan in issue.

“It makes me very uncomfortable to hear this. Other Chelsea LGBTQ+ supporters have also told me about the bad impact this has on them and how they feel when they go to a game.”

Regardless of the obvious offense created by the.