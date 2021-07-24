During the Liverpool break, Jordan Henderson is training with a La Liga club.

Jordan Henderson is practicing with La Liga team RCD Mallorca in preparation for the next Premier League season.

Due to his involvement with England at the European Championships, Henderson was given extra time off during the summer, as the Three Lions finished their campaign with a penalty shoot-out loss to Italy on July 12th.

Given that Jurgen Klopp has granted everyone at least three weeks off this summer, the Liverpool captain is not anticipated to report back to Kirkby for pre-season training until the beginning of August.

Henderson looks to be training with recently promoted La Liga side RCD Mallorca, according to a recent Instagram story.

The midfielder is seen doing a variety of exercises in a gym belonging to the Spanish club in a video shared on his Instagram story.

Henderson could reunite with former teammate Daniel Sturridge, who is presently on trial with the Spanish club, as the forward seeks a comeback to professional football after a hiatus that began in March 2020.

Following a betting rule violation, Sturridge and Trabzonspor agreed to amicably terminate his contract.

Henderson’s late arrival on Merseyside to join up with his teammates could rule him out of Liverpool’s season-opening match against Norwich City on August 14th.