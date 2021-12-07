During the Christmas season, there will be more brown bin collections.

During the festive season, eligible Wirral households will receive one extra yard waste collection.

Normally, the garden waste (brown bin) collection service, which residents must pay for, would take a four-week vacation over the holidays.

This year, though, the hiatus will be far shorter.

In a city centre attack, a 13-year-old girl was ‘battered’ by a gang of teenagers.

Brown bin pickups will continue until December 20 and resume on January 4, the first regular working day following the holiday season.

Following the missed collection in September, this additional collection will ensure that subscribers do not miss any collections for which they have paid.

Wirral’s garden waste collection service was lowered from fortnightly to four times weekly at the time.

Some others believed they should be compensated for the missed collection by receiving a refund.

However, Wirral Council stated that the decision was made due to a nationwide scarcity of HGV drivers, as well as the continued consequences of Covid-19, which has left its contractor, Biffa, with a shortage of adequately licensed drivers to conduct collections.

Subscribers who have a real Christmas tree are requested to hack it up and put it in their brown bin when it is taken down over the holidays.

Real wreaths can also be placed in garden waste bins, but they must be deconstructed and any plastic removed before being placed in the brown bins.