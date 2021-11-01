During rush hour, police close the highway, causing a 10-mile traffic jam.

During rush hour, police closed the M53 in one way, causing traffic to back up for ten kilometers.

On Monday, November 1, about 4.45 p.m., emergency services were dispatched to the M53 northbound lane near junction 4, Brimstage.

When cops got on the scene, they discovered a car had collided with the center reservation.

While people are eating their tea, masked men tear up the establishment.

Following the collision, the woman driving the automobile was brought to the hospital. She isn’t thought to have been gravely hurt.

From junction five at Brimstage back to Ellesmere Port, the accident has generated a 10-mile tailback.

The police have subsequently left the site, and the road is reopened.

“Traffic easing, earlier police incident on M53 Northbound between J5 A41 New Chester Road (Eastham) to J4 A5137 Brimstage Road (Bebington),” traffic monitor INRIX stated.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.