During Burnley’s win, Liverpool fans lauded Kostas Tsimikas’ “gladiator” moment.

Liverpool supporters adored Kostas Tsimikas’ last-ditch effort to keep possession despite a shoulder injury.

Football’s spirit has returned with capacity crowds in stadia across the country, and the players on the field are once again responding to the passion of the fans.

That phenomena was on full display at Anfield, as Liverpool trounced Burnley 2-0 in front of a sell-out crowd for the first time in 18 months in a Premier League game.

Apart from the goals and the arrival of the home side on the pitch prior to kick-off, one of the loudest roars of the afternoon came when Tsimikas – deputizing for Andy Robertson – succeeded in his determined efforts to retain possession despite being afflicted with a shoulder injury (which would soon see him replaced by Joe Gomez) and being put under pressure by a pass from team-mate Johansson.

With just under 60 seconds remaining in normal time, the Greek international was sandwiched between Matthew Lowton and substitute Jay Rodriguez, putting him in danger.

Despite being involved in a turf brawl with the Burnley duo and then being closed down by Dwight McNeil, Tsimikas was able to recover possession of the ball and send it to Virgil van Dijk safely.

Merseyside supporters adore seeing one of their own put in a good shift, and Anfield exploded in applause for the 25-year-efforts. old’s

In a Reddit debate, fans also expressed their satisfaction at what Tsimikas had accomplished.

With Robertson anticipated to be back to full fitness for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Chelsea on Saturday, Tsimikas faces a fight to keep his spot.

The competition between the two left-backs, according to Jurgen Klopp, is not an issue.

“Kostas, like Robbo before him, needed some time to adjust to all the many things we ask left-backs to do,” he remarked.

“Absolutely, in time, he received it, so Kostas is in a terrific place, he performed well, he set up a goal with a fantastic cross, so that’s no problem, it’s simply amazing to have them both.”