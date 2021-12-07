During Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ nan interview, Susanna Reid was in tears.

On today’s Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid was in tears as Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’ mother revealed the extent of his injuries.

On Tuesday’s edition of the ITV news programme, the 50-year-old broadcaster interviewed Madeleine Halcrow alongside Martin Lewis.

Arthur’s maternal grandma spoke out about the tragic incident that rocked the country after the six-year-old was left with a fatal brain damage while in the sole custody of his “evil” stepmother Emma Tustin.

On June 16, 2020, she fatally assaulted him with considerable force in the hallway of her Cranmore Road home in Solihull, and Arthur died the next day in hospital.

Madeleine recalled how she last saw Arthur in October, on her birthday, when he requested to be kept in her care.

She stated, ” “He was my sunny delight and my daughter’s baby bear, but he’d lost the glitter in his eyes, if that makes sense.

“When his father arrived to take him up, Arthur inquired, “Is she in the car?” ‘Grandma, can I remain with you?’ Arthur said.” Arthur’s father forbade Madeleine access to her grandson, and she didn’t see him again until he was in intensive care, according to Madeleine.

Arthur’s grandmother, who works as a nurse, sobbed as she described the first time she learned of Arthur’s injuries, when she was given images by his paternal grandparents.

She stated, ” “I stated up front that these are not accidental injuries. An adult hand is to blame for them. I can see three fingers on his right shoulder.

“The fact that there were new bruises on top of old ones concerned me the most, since it indicated that this had been going on for some time.

“Seeing those, I only imagined the misery Arthur must have felt in acquiring those injuries,” she concluded.

Madeleine contacted social services and the police, but they were unable to identify anything “unusual,” prompting her to criticize the dysfunctional system.

She stated, ” “I’m angry with the inter-agencies because communication hasn’t been passed through anywhere down the line.

“If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it, goes the old adage. Something is wrong with this system, and it needs to be fixed.” The tragic story visibly upset Susanna. “The summary has come to an end.”