During Arsenal’s triumph, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain gets ‘fortunate’ when Liverpool’s Sadio Mane worries Gabriel.

On Monday, November 22nd, you will receive your morning Liverpool digest.

At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has always preached the importance of rhythm.

And no one in the Reds’ team has ever beaten the drum louder than Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It’s also for a good purpose.

Oxlade-Chamberlain would no doubt argue that his most outstanding performance in over 18 months came at the weekend when he assisted Liverpool in thrashing his previous side Arsenal.

After all, it was his third consecutive start for the Reds, something he’d only done once before – in January 2020 – since returning from a year-long layoff due to a major knee injury.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has been highly involved in recent weeks, having played 70 minutes of the 2-2 draw with Brighton from the bench and also starting the Carabao Cup triumph at Preston North End.

It’s no surprise, then, that his performances have steadily improved over the course of that time.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Ian Doyle.

With a thrashing of Arsenal, Liverpool returned to winning ways in the Premier League.

The Reds thrashed the Gunners 4-0 on Saturday evening, with goals from Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Mohamed Salah, and Takumi Minamino.

The result keeps Jurgen Klopp’s side within four points of league leaders Chelsea, and they have now scored 53 goals in 18 games across all competitions this season.

During the 90 minutes at Anfield, though, there was a lot that went unreported or beneath the radar.

The complete story may be found here, thanks to Ian Doyle.