During anti-arms fair protests on Liverpool’s waterfront, six people were arrested.

During two days of protests on Liverpool’s waterfront over a controversial arms fair, six people were arrested.

A protest march in the Kings Dock area today against the AOC Electronic Warfare event, which is taking place today and tomorrow at Liverpool’s Exhibition Centre, drew around 80 to 100 people.

A 46-year-old New Brighton lady and a 22-year-old Liverpool male were detained today on suspicion of public order violations and impeding a police officer.

Two persons remain on the top of the exhibition complex, according to Merseyside Police, and attempts are being made to ensure they come down safely.

The protests started last night, with some protestors reaching it to the convention center’s top.

After police arrived at the Pullman Hotel, a 46-year-old lady from Liverpool and a 31-year-old man with no permanent address were arrested on suspicion of conspiring to cause criminal damage.

They’ve been released on police bail since then.

Following complaints that paint had been splashed on stone arches on Wapping dock, police made two more arrests on Monday evening.

A man and a woman were among those detained on suspicion of criminal damage.

Today, there is a huge police presence on the waterfront, and a police Dispersal Zone is in effect until 6.44 p.m. on Wednesday.

The River Front, Mariners Wharf, Sefton Street, The Strand, Liver Street, Thomas Steers Way, The Strand, James Street, Castle Street, Dale Street, Exchange Street East, Chapel Street, and St Nicholas Place are all covered by the Dispersal Order.

The order is based on Section 34 of the Anti-Social Behaviour Act 2014, which allows police officers and police community support traffic officers to order people who they suspect are causing or likely to cause crime, nuisance, or anti-social behavior to leave a designated area and not return for up to 48 hours.

Officers have the authority under the law to seize any item used in the commission of anti-social behavior.

The arms fair is being met with significant resistance in the city, with many claiming that it promotes violence and the use of powerful weapons – and a number of protests have already taken place in the run-up to it.

