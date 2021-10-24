During a WW2 tragedy on a Merseyside street, an eight-year-old girl was shot in the head.

During World War 2, a little St Helens neighborhood experienced a tragedy.

In September 1944, an eight-year-old girl was shot in the head on Crispin Street in St Helens.

Two weeks later, Sheilagh Duffy passed away.

The tiny child had been shot in the head by a teen boy.

A live cartridge found on a firing range had been put inside a toy gun by the 15-year-old from Croppers Hill. He then shot the girl in the head with reckless abandon.

The girl’s parents wrote to the boy’s parents, expressing their forgiveness and hope that the occurrence would not have a negative impact on his life.

The street had seen the ‘Battle of Crispin Street’ twenty-two years ago, according to the St Helens Reporter newspaper.

The ‘fight’ was an argument in which three ladies attacked each other with a rolling pin and a glass bottle.

“Four years of concentrated enmity reached a climax in the Crispin street neighborhood on Thursday last, when Mrs. Norah Glannon, 3, Crispin-street, performed strokes with a bottle upon Mrs. Martin, which are not allowed by law,” the Reporter wrote on January 27th 1922, under the headline “Would “Do” The Days – Glass Bottle v. Rolling Pin – Crispin-Street Battle.”

“I had the bottle in my hand, but I don’t remember striking her,” P.C. Robinson claimed as he took the prisoner into custody.

“Mrs. Martin’s grandson had thrown out his tongue at her and was very impudent, said the prisoner, who is a frail-looking little woman, and she claimed she would complain to the school about his behavior.

“Later that day, she was in the entry talking to another woman when Mrs. Martin rushed in and yelled, “Now, So-and-So, go to the schoolmaster.”