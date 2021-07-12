Duncan Browne’s killer has been identified.

Duncan Browne was killed after a night out in Liverpool city centre, and a man has been charged with his murder.

After allegedly being attacked by three individuals on Hanover Street on Sunday morning, the 23-year-old victim, an aspiring firefighter, suffered cardiac arrest (July 3).

Duncan, from Kirkby, died the next day in hospital, surrounded by his family.

Detectives revealed today that Michael McLoughlin, 36, of Torus Road, Old Swan, has been charged with his murder.

He was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear in Wirral Adult Remand Court today.

The spokesman continued, ” “Our investigation into the incident is still ongoing, and anyone with information should email @MerPolCC or call 101, referencing reference 21000465224.

“Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to remain anonymous.

Duncan had “every right” to return home safely following a night out with his companions, according to detectives probing the murder.

Flowers, balloons, and football scarves, as well as a succession of heartfelt memorials to Mr Browne, were left at the scene of the fatal attack on Hanover Street this week.

Anyone who was in the vicinity of the City Buffet restaurant between 3.20 a.m. and 3.40 a.m. on Sunday is asked to come forward and call the police.