Due to’spillage,’ one lane of the M58 was closed.

At roughly 1.05pm today, the M58 eastbound carriageway was closed between Junction 1 Maghull Lane in Kirkby and Junction 3 A570 Rainford Road in Bickerstaffe.

Images from the scene show a dark substance on the road that was covered in sand to keep automobiles from slipping.

A member of W&M Thompson Transport’s roads crew was seen brushing and clearing the stuff off the highway.

According to a representative for Highways England, both traffic enforcement and maintenance staff were dispatched to the area.

“The #M58 eastbound #J1 (#Sefton #Kirkby) to #J3 (#Southport #A570 #Ormskirk #StHelens #Rainford #A570) one lane has been closed owing to a spillage in the carriageway,” they said in a tweet at 1.35pm.

“At this time, traffic officers are on the site, and maintenance crews are en route to assist.”

When the lane was closed, traffic was ‘coping well,’ according to traffic control company Inrix.

The lane reopened about 3 p.m., and the spillage had been removed, according to the report.

“All lanes open, spillage removed on M58 eastbound between junctions 1 Maghull Lane ( Kirkby ) and 3 A570 Rainford Road (Bickerstaffe,” Inrix reported.

