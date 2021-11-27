Due to Storm Arwen, I’m a celebrity star who has been ejected from the castle.

I’m a famous person… Get Me Out of Here! The stars have been evacuated from their camp at Gwrych Castle in Abergele.

Storm Arwen blasted through the UK over the weekend, causing “technical issues” at the production facility.

Due to the harsh weather circumstances, ITV decided not to telecast any live shows over the weekend, even before the celebrity were relocated.

“There will be no fresh episodes of I’m a Celebrity… due to technical challenges caused by harsh weather conditions in the area,” they wrote on the official I’m a Celebrity Twitter account. I have to get out of here! this next weekend (Saturday and Sunday).

“I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!” will be substituted in the ITV schedules tonight and tomorrow night with compilation programmes (voiced by Ant & Dec) highlighting the best moments from previous series.”

“Update: We have withdrawn the Celebrities from the Castle while we get the production base back up and running after encountering technical challenges owing to the storm,” they continued.

After the announcement, fans of the show had a lot of questions.

“Do we anticipate the series will be prolonged for a few days or will it be cancelled?” Lucas asked.

“Does this mean a Richard can return with them then, given they’re out the same as he was?” Scott wondered.

“Why have the celebrities been moved?” Martin wondered. I mean, the storm has gone, so is the castle still damaged? Or are there new safety issues as a result of the intruder?” During their time away from the castle, the celebrity participants will return to quarantine individually to assure their safety. The celebrities’ quarantine conditions will be the same as they were before the program.

Once the entire production has been safely re-established, celebrities will return to the castle.