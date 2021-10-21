Due to AFCON rules, Liverpool might be without Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, and Naby Keita for eight games.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, both of Liverpool, might travel on December 27 for the Africa Cup of Nations, missing a total of eight games.

According to The Athletic, the star duo will almost certainly be selected to represent their respective countries – Salah for Egypt and Mane for Senegal – and might miss six Premier League games and two FA Cup matches if they go the far at the tournament.

Those chosen to compete in the tournament might leave after the Premier League’s Boxing Day fixtures and not return until the second week of February.

“Players must be released and begin travel to their representative squad no later than Monday morning the week before the relevant final competition begins,” FIFA rules stipulate.

The date will be December 27 because hosts Cameroon will play Burkina Faso in the first match on Sunday, January 9.

‘Discussions between clubs and national FAs are expected to revolve around an interpretation of the rules,’ according to the source, and with the bulk of countries not playing until the 10th-12th of January, English teams might argue that Monday, January 3rd would be a reasonable departure date.

If that were the case, Salah, Mane, and Guinean Naby Keita would all be available to face championship rivals Chelsea on January 2, which would be a huge boost.

If the players leave in December, Chelsea may be without Mane’s Senegal teammate Edouard Mendy, the in-form goalkeeper who has guided Chelsea to the top of the Premier League standings after eight games, a point ahead of Liverpool.

According to The Washington Newsday, no decision on when the players will leave has been made yet, with Liverpool set to begin talks with the respective federations during the next international break in November.

The Reds will face Leicester at home and away at the Africa Cup of Nations, as well as hosting Brentford and traveling to Crystal Palace. The FA Cup Third Round will take place over the weekend of January 8 and 9. There's also the possibility of a League Cup semi-final.