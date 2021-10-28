Due to a Sky Sports gaffe, Danny Mills gives an x-rated Manchester United verdict on live television.

When Danny Mills thought the cameras had stopped running, he provided his honest appraisal of Manchester United’s current troubles on Sky Sports.

The pressure on United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has increased following Liverpool’s 5-0 destruction of their North West rivals at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have now dropped to seventh place in the table after losing three of their past four league games.

With various managers being linked to replace Solskjaer, the former England full-back was asked for his thoughts on the situation at the club, but fans received a little more than they bargained for.

Pete Graves, the host of ‘The Football Show,’ appeared to thank his two guests for their contributions, despite Sky Sports’ decision to go to an ad break.

Mills responded, “Basically, United are simply s***,” eliciting laughter from the audience.

“But they are!” he said again, as the cameras shifted away from the studio.

One viewer caught the error on camera and uploaded it on Twitter, much to the joy of many football enthusiasts on social media.

Liverpool led Manchester United 4-0 at halftime on Sunday, with Mohamed Salah completing his hat-trick in the second half.

Despite the Reds’ largest ever victory over United, according to the Manchester Evening News, Solskjaer is poised to keep his job.

The victory added to the anguish of their opponents, who had recently lost to Leicester and Aston Villa, as well as drawing with Everton.

United has only won two of their last seven games in all competitions, both of which were comeback wins in the Champions League.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s latest victory brings the club’s unbeaten run to 23 games, putting them just one point behind Chelsea in the Premier League leaderboard.