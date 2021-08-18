Due to a Premier League order, Liverpool has been forced to make a temporary alteration at Anfield.

Anfield has been obliged to erect an exclusion zone surrounding the dugouts, forcing 200 season ticket holders to relocate to other areas of the stadium for the time being.

When the Reds host Burnley on Saturday, they will play in front of a capacity home crowd for the first time in almost 18 months, thanks to the relaxation of coronavirus restrictions.

However, as part of the Covid Protocols established by the football regulatory bodies for each competition, some safeguards will be taken.

The Premier League demands a sterile zone around the tunnel and dugout, which serves as an extension of the previous season’s “Red Zone,” which allowed only approved personnel to enter.

In addition, due to the obligatory sterile area, a section of the Main Stand will be unavailable for use, affecting about 200 season ticket holders.

Supporters will be reseated in other seats in the Main Stand as a temporary measure, and will be provided admission to the Hospitality Beat Lounge, as well as a complimentary program and drink, as compensation for the inconvenience.

“These newly requested sterile areas will reduce our overall stadium capacity, and unfortunately, as your season ticket is located within a mandatory sterile zone, your seat will not be accessible, which means we have no choice but to relocate you,” Phil Dutton, the club’s vice president of ticketing and hospitality, wrote in an email to supporters affected by the measure.

“This is a Premier League regulation over which we have no say. On this matter, there have been multiple talks with the Premier League, and all teams have worked hard to minimize any inconvenience. The seats in question are the bare minimum that must be included in the Red Zone.

“Please know that we do not intend this to be a permanent arrangement, and if the Red Zone is lifted by the football governing organizations, we will promptly return you to your regular seat.”