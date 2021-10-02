Drivers who pay with their phones at McDonald’s, KFC, and Burger King drive-thrus might face fines of up to £200.

This is because using your phone while driving, even to pay, is against the law, something most drivers are unaware of.

According to the MEN, other regularly broken driving prohibitions include blaring your horn and parked on the sidewalk.

In order to help drivers avoid difficulty, Rivervale Leasing has compiled a list of some of the most regularly damaged ones.

Parking at night

Driving at night, when there are less cars on the road, may be a lot more relaxing than driving during the day. You can be going out to eat or just want to go for a drive, but where you park is something you should think about. This law could catch you out if you’re hoping to save money and get a free parking spot.

“You MUST NOT park on a road at night facing the direction of the traffic flow unless in a recognised parking space,” according to Highway Code Rule 248.

Because there is no indication to catch the headlights of an approaching vehicle when a car is parked against the traffic flow, your car may be a possible hazard on the road.

Pets who are not restrained

It can seem like a fun and amusing idea to drive with your pet in tow, especially when they poke their head out the window.

When it comes to driving, though, it can be a major source of distraction.

“When in a vehicle, make sure dogs or other animals are suitably confined so they cannot distract you while you are driving or damage you, or themselves, if you stop quickly,” says Rule 57 of the Highway Code. Animals can be restrained in cars using a seat belt harness, pet carrier, dog cage, or dog guard.” Although there is no direct penalty for unrestrained pets, you risk being punished with driving without due care if your pet distracts you – which is why it’s so crucial to properly restrain them.

Getting ready for the snow

When winter arrives, driving can be hazardous.