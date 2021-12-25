Drivers are being warned about a guideline they may be infringing when filling up their cars for the holidays.

Every driver in the UK has been sent a notice about a rule they may be infringing this Christmas when filling up their car.

Despite an increase in the number of covid infections throughout the country, getting together with friends and family for the holidays has not been prohibited.

This means that many families will be loading their cars and heading out on the road to spend the holidays with their loved ones.

In the run-up to Christmas, roads and highways are expected to be significantly busier, and many drivers will be obliged to stop at a gas station to fill up their car for the journey.

However, the United Kingdom Petrol Industry Association (UKPIA) has advised motorists to follow the guidelines when filling up.

While your phone may be bursting with texts from friends and Instagram updates from newly engaged couples over the holidays, the UKPIA has advised driers not to examine these while filling up.

This is because gas stations prohibit drivers from using their phones at the pump, and if you try to refuel with a handheld device, your pump may be turned off.

Due to the large number of vehicles passing over the forecourt, the UKPIA warns that using mobile phones might cause a “severe distraction” for personnel selling petrol or crossing the forecourt.

“Traffic movements will always offer a risk for customers,” a spokeswoman stated, adding that “remaining vigilant and minimizing distractions is important to forecourt safety.”

“Mobile phones cause pedestrians to get distracted, which raises the likelihood of an accident.”

When using phones on the forecourt, there is a risk of ‘incendive sparking,’ as they are not built or certified for use in explosive atmospheres.

“While the risk of incendiary sparking from mobile phones is limited,” a spokeswoman stated, “they are not fundamentally safe gadgets and should not be utilized in those hazardous situations that occur on a forecourt.”

“There is no need to ban the use of cellphones in other sections of the forecourt, such as the shop, parked cars, or other traffic-free, non-hazardous areas,” says the report.