Dramatic scenes when a lorry collides with a gantry, closing the road for ‘hours.’

A lorry collided with a gantry, closing a key road.

Officers were dispatched to the A562 Speke Road in Widnes at 6.39 a.m. today to investigate a collision.

When police arrived, they discovered an HGV had crashed with a gantry near the Hale Road slip road.

The container appears to have come off the lorry as it smashed into the gantry, which gives directions to Liverpool, according to a photo released by police.

The wreckage from the lorry was also seen blocking the road in videos provided with The Washington Newsday.

According to the traffic control system Inrix, this will also affect traffic travelling towards Liverpool from the Mersey Gateway Bridge.

There have been no complaints of casualties, but police say that recovery work will be necessary and that the gantry will need to be assessed for structural stability.

The westbound lane is currently closed as a result of the event, and a variety of detours are in place, including:The A533 Mersey Gateway Bridge is closed westbound from the Queensway junction. The Queensway is being used to reroute traffic to the M62.

The northbound Silver Jubilee Bridge is closed. Traffic will be rerouted through Waterloo Road, Queensway, and the M62.

Cheshire Police expect the route to be closed for several hours, according to a spokesperson.

