Dramatic photographs show firemen battling a lorry fire on the M6.

This morning, an HGV caught fire on the M6 northbound, closing a section of the highway.

The van caught fire on the Thelwall viaduct between junctions 20 and 21 at around 7.10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 6.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service is seen tackling the fire in dramatic photographs from the area.

Five fire engines from Lymm, Birchwood, Warrington, Runcorn, and Knutsford went to the incident.

The fire was also attended by other emergency services, including Cheshire police and North West motorway police.

Since then, highway police have confirmed that the lorry’s driver was unharmed and that no additional injuries have been reported.

All four lanes of the highway were closed as emergency personnel dealt with the fire.

Three hose reels were used to fight the fire by firefighters using breathing apparatus.

Shortly before 9 a.m., police reopened two of the four lanes to allow traffic to flow again once the flames were put out.

While fire firefighters continued to damped down the lorry, drivers were requested to travel no faster than 30mph past the incident.

The fire was put out at 9.30 a.m., and the recovery van arrived to begin removing the lorry’s contents.

The HGV looks to be carrying waffles, according to images from the incident.

At J21 A57 Manchester Road, two lanes remain closed while recovery work continues (Woolston).

Traffic in the area continues high, with delays of more than an hour longer than the typical commute time reported.

Congestion runs back to J19 ( Knutsford ), and traffic is halting to look on the other side, causing delays all the way to J22 (Newton Le Willows).

There are also traffic bottlenecks in Warrington as people seek alternate routes.

