‘Don’t bluff me,’ says ex-Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge in an odd advertisement posted in Australia.

Daniel Sturridge, a former Liverpool striker, has placed an unusual advertisement for a new barber.

The former Reds striker is currently in Australia after signing with Perth Glory of the A-League.

In the summer of 2019, Sturridge left Liverpool, concluding a six-and-a-half-year deal at Anfield.

He went on to play for Turkish club Trabzonspor before going unemployed for more than a year.

The 32-year-old signed with Perth Glory last month and is presently quarantining in Australia before joining his new team.

Sturridge’s recent social media post asks for a new barber and invites qualified people to send their CVs.

Sturridge posted on Instagram, “Need a barber in Perth, WA, on Thursday.”

“Only submit your CV if you are a senior executive.” You can tell by the vibes: crisp, clean, and silky smooth, like if I washed my face with cake soap.

“Don’t bother putting your CV out if you’ve never cut hair like mine; my hair is very essential to me.”

“It’s straight; I don’t want a M head hairline when I leave Australia.

“If, after all I’ve stated, you still suit the description, please submit your CV.”

“Excellent artistry, barber level 1000, but don’t charge anything close to that.”

“You’re out of the running if you do.” I reprimand you for your shaky hands.

“Don’t try to fool me; I’m going to look at your profile.”

“Don’t bother putting your CV forward if your photos aren’t good; you’re out of the race.”

“I had some free time today, as I do every day I’m in quarantine.”

“For the time being, bye.”