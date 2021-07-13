Domenico Berardi’s new £65 million midfield deal, and Renato Sanches’ ‘chance’

A slew of names have been linked with a move to Anfield as Liverpool prepares for the new Premier League season.

Here’s a look at some of the most recent rumors. in regards to the Reds…

Berardi, Domenico.

Corriere dello Sport is a sports news publication based in Italy.

Liverpool, Milan, and Leicester are said to be keeping an eye on the Italian forward.

Berardi’s current club, Sassuolo, is aware of the “concrete” interest, according to Italian media.

While the Serie A club is keen to keep the 26-year-old, his performances for Euro 2020 winners Italy will have attracted the attention, and Sassuolo, where Berardi has spent his whole career, may find it difficult to keep him at the Mapei Stadium.

The forward, who has 97 goals in 275 games, is valued at 40 million euros (£34 million), which seems reasonable in today’s market for a player approaching his prime.

Tielemans, Youri.

According to rumours in his birthplace, the Leicester midfielder is a Liverpool target.

The Reds’ board, according to Voetbal 24, will do everything possible to get the 24-year-old out of the King Power Stadium.

Tielemans would be an outstanding midfield addition as Liverpool attempt to fill the vacuum left by Georginio Wijnaldum. A deal is expected to cost £65 million.

The fact that Tielemans has been a standout performer in the Premier League for the past two and a half seasons, including helping the Foxes win the FA Cup in May, means there will be no settling in phase and he will be able to hit the ground running at Anfield.

Sanches, Renato.

Fabrizio Romano’s The Boot Room

Renato Sanches wants to return to the Premier League, and the Reds could make a late transfer window move for him. According to Fabrizio Romano, an Italian journalist and transfer expert.

The 23-year-old struggled at Swansea during the 2017-18 season, but has since found success on the continent. After guiding Lille earn the Ligue 1 title, the Portugal midfielder shone at the Euros.

“I’ve been told that Liverpool’s strategy isn’t to sign a midfielder right away, but I believe they want to wait. In an interview with Anfield Watch, Romano stated, “Their priority is to go after some wingers.”

"Then, at the conclusion of the