Dog owners from Merseyside are encouraged to meet Santa with their pets.

Dog owners in Merseyside are invited to bring their pets to see Santa, but they must act quickly.

On Speke Hall Avenue, Dobbie’s is hosting its annual Santa Paws grotto, where canines may visit Father Christmas and receive their own present.

However, due to the limited number of tickets available, individuals interested must act quickly to obtain a seat.

A photo of your four-legged buddy with Santa is included in the grotto tour, as well as a special goodie for them to take home.

Your dog can also choose from a large range of toys that are ideal for all sizes.

You can choose a present for your dog ahead of time, but this is not guaranteed due to the day’s and item’s availability.

If you want the whole family to enjoy it, you can now add a children’s ticket, which means they’ll get their Santa gift at the same time as your dog.

There will be an outdoor woods alongside the children’s grotto, where you can spot Christmas characters along the way.

The Quiet Grotto, which will be available in 50 businesses across the UK, is a new element to the festivities this year.

Santa visits will be helpful of children with special needs, taking into account auditory and visual components, and reducing anxiety, thanks to a collaboration with Autism Together.

“As a specialized UK charity supporting autistic people, we’re happy to be working with Dobbie’s in Liverpool to help enhance their Christmas Grotto experience for visitors with autism and other sensory needs,” said Michelle Walklett, Head of Autism Together’s Autism Training and Advisory Service.

“Through this agreement, we’ll be able to provide autism awareness training to Santa and all of his elves and helpers in time for the holidays.”

Families will also be able to partake in Santa’s brunch, which will offer options for both adults and children, as well as games for everyone.

“At Dobbie’s, we aim to offer families an opportunity to come together and make memories that will last a lifetime,” said Sarah Murray, Partnership and Events Manager.

“For a child, there is nothing more enchanting than Christmas, and our collection is no exception.”

