DJ who wore “tip shoes” now operates a successful nightclub.

When David Thomas was a kid in 1970s Liverpool, he never imagined he’d have hit songs and his own Seel Street nightclub because he was wearing shoes he found on a waste heap.

Now, his over-25s nightclub, Soul Train Disco, is growing in popularity, attracting a 40-plus crowd who, according to ‘DJ David Soul,’ have been pushed out of a nightlife focused toward youth and plagued by violence.

David, 55, told The Washington Newsday about his youth, saying, “We were frighteningly destitute, you know.” It’s a disaster. On the bed, we had coats instead of blankets. We didn’t have power in the house. We’d go hungry a few times a week.”

The father of five transformed his house into a cocaine factory worth more than £1 million.

“It was a horrific time,” the Toxteth resident continued. That’s when I realized, “I have to get out of this.” ‘I’m not going to stay here.’

“On one occasion, I discovered shoes on the tip. For the past two years, I’ve been wearing wellies. I’d worn down the tread. Do you remember the cobblestones from back in the day? I used to slide down the street when it became wet because the welly had no tread.

“To talk to you, I used to have on cling to the lamppost.”

David’s Soul Train disco pays homage to a happier time in his life, when he was breaking for cash on Church Street or clubbing in Rotters and Quinns.

David Soul, who played one of the principal parts in Starsky & Hutch, an American police detective drama that aired from 1975 to 1979, inspired his stage name.

Throwbacks to cop programs, soul music, and even Clint Eastwood’s famous “Do I feel lucky?” line from Dirty Harry from 1971 can be found on the club’s posters and meme-ified advertising.

On a Saturday night, DJ David Soul lures them in with the promise of free admission and inexpensive drinks, while he spins hit after hit from 9 p.m. until 3 a.m.

On a Saturday night, walk through Soul Train’s door and you’ll hear songs from the Temptations and Luther Vandross, with the night closing with mellow music suited for couples.

When David first went partying as a teenager, he heard these tunes being played.