Divock Origi’s future, Nat Phillips’ stance, Xherdan Shaqiri’s position, and the condition of play on Liverpool’s transfer deadline day

They believe it’s sometimes hope that kills you.

But, as their club saunters into another transfer deadline day, that is about all Liverpool fans have.

So far, has been the Reds’ only piece of business, and it’s been over four months since fans learned of his arrival at Anfield.

Liverpool have kept their powder dry since Konate’s confirmation in late May, with outgoings and contract renewals taking up the majority of the work inside the recruitment department.

As the 11 p.m. deadline approaches, this is likely to be the case on Tuesday.

Some fans were hoping for an approaching arrival after the departure of, but such player is nowhere to be seen as summer trade season comes to a close on Tuesday night.

In an ideal scenario, the Reds would avoid deadline day activity on the incoming front, and the studious and thorough quality of their approach offers little hope for those who believe this team requires more.

On the last day of the window, it is simply not in Liverpool’s habit to embark on a wild cart dash around Europe.

Klopp is adamant that his team can fight for the Premier League title this season, and with the additions of Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, and Konate in the last 11 months, there are plenty of people who believe him.

However, lingering worries about the depth of quality up front remain for a team that was unable to break past a resolute Chelsea defense on Saturday afternoon, despite the Londoners playing the whole second half with ten men.

In January, Liverpool did defy the pattern by bringing in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies to boost the team’s shaky defensive options.

The fact that neither is still at the club speaks much about the chances of individuals who arrive at Anfield without having been thoroughly evaluated by the club’s recruitment experts based on months of scouting data.

