Divock Origi’s departure from Liverpool remains a mystery.

I’m shocked Liverpool hasn’t brought in more players with only two weeks till the transfer market ends.

Obviously, times are harsh because of the pandemic’s persistent financial impact, and we must acknowledge that.

Furthermore, Liverpool lacks the financial resources of Manchester City, Chelsea, or even Manchester United.

However, I expected us to go out and get another striker or a forward-thinking midfielder.

I can understand why some of the supporters are getting irritated.

However, it’s evident that Liverpool has some promising young players on their books, and it’s critical not to keep bringing in guys who could obstruct their progression to the first team.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, and now Harvey Elliott have all come through in recent years.

Elliott has a lot of potential. While on loan at Blackburn Rovers, Jurgen Klopp would have had a good look at him and evidently liked what he saw.

He has a lot of self-assurance for an 18-year-old. He resembles Xherdan Shaqiri in certain ways, and I believe that is why Liverpool is willing to let Shaqiri go so that the youngster may get more first-team minutes this season.

Over the course of the season, I’m hoping to see more from the top three – or four, as it is today – players.

Last season, they all underperformed for me, including Mohamed Salah, who still scored 31 goals.

We need the assault to be fire like it was two, three, or four years ago if we want to actually fight for the title.

Last season, fingers were directed at the defense, but there was a reason for it. It was harder to create an excuse for the forwards missing chances in close games that we would eventually draw or lose.

Are Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi capable of exerting pressure on Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane, and Diogo Jota?

A lot could hinge on Origi’s decision to quit in the coming weeks.

With some players leaving and at least one entering, I believe there will be some more movement.

We have a fantastic team, but there’s always room for improvement.

