Divock Origi delivers a transfer message to Liverpool as the defender learns the hard way.

For a brief moment, Mohamed Salah appeared to be just like the rest of us.

Salah grabbed the ball, placed it on the spot, then walked a few steps back after Andy Robertson’s goalbound attempt was touched and referee Szymon Marciniak gave a penalty.

Few anticipated anything other than the back of the net to be bulging soon after he scored his last 23 penalties, dating back to a miss against Huddersfield Town in October 2017.

Salah’s well-hit spot kick was stopped by Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, prompting a collective gasp of surprise around Anfield.

Liverpool would have been 2-0 up in less than 15 minutes if Salah’s penalty had been converted, with the Italians facing a long, difficult evening ahead of them.

Instead, the Egyptian was definitely impacted by the error, and he was guilty of over-compensating.

After a collective reset at half-time, Salah required only four minutes to get Liverpool back into the game with an improvised finish from Divock Origi’s excellent ball over the top, demonstrating his unshakeable self-belief and obvious quality.

Salah was the guy to answer the call once more when Liverpool needed him.

With his 72nd goal on his 100th appearance for Liverpool at Anfield, the forward currently has 27 goals in 46 Champions League appearances for the club. In his last 20 home games, he has 17 points.

It is, after all, a well-worn drum. However, the performance demonstrated why the Reds must quickly negotiate a new long-term contract with the player. He’s turning into a valuable commodity.

Joe Gomez’s long-awaited return to the starting lineup went very well for the first 42 minutes.

Sure, there was a jittery moment when he took a big step forward after a devastating knee injury interrupted his previous season in November.

One decisive intervention, however, to sweep the ball off Alexis Saelemaekers’ toes, showed Gomez was warming to his role.

Then followed the whirlwind of Milan. And then the defender was abruptly reminded of the high standards expected at this level.

