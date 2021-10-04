Discover how Delos Chang brought his “magical” dreams to life.

Delos Chang was able to make his dream job a reality. He saw digital nomadism as the ideal lifestyle for the twenty-first-century entrepreneur, and now he can work from anywhere in the globe while still making a living.

“Before the internet, this lifestyle was simply not possible,” he explained. Every day, I remind myself to be grateful for this. The belief in digital nomadism was formerly just associated with start-ups, but it’s gradually evolved into a call to think outside the box when it comes to employment options. One that fits into the way of life you want to live.”

Delos set out to pursue his aspirations with a small sum in his bank account, determined to make the most of his money while taking advantage of the low cost of living. Delos’ inherent entrepreneurial skills got him a comfortable living, but he didn’t stop there, and at the age of 25, he has established various revenue streams.

Delos points out that his voyage had no obvious direction at the start. He trusted his own decisions and blindly followed his belief in his trade and skills, even though it did not make sense at times. Even when others questioned his decisions, he showed amazing fortitude in taking control of his life. “It is important to invent your own life in order to live a free existence,” Delos continued.

Many of his friends and family were critical of his decision to go from technology to magic. The majority didn’t understand, but he felt it was the best decision for him.

Delos made the transition by blocking off the rest of the world’s sounds. His unwavering devotion to his newfound love propelled him forward as he dove headfirst into the world of magic. Nothing could stop him from putting his happiness ahead of everything else. “I believe that freedom is a cup to fill; you must make a decision,” Delos remarked, quoting Ray Dalio. Furthermore, you get to choose which elements to employ to fill the cup.

“Everyone is given the same opportunity for success, but everyone will achieve success at different degrees. The distinction is in the judgments you make on a daily basis.”

Delos is convinced of this. “The summary has come to an end.”