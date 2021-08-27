Diogo Jota has the option of joining Liverpool’s elite club and sending a message to Romelu Lukaku.

It’s unusual for a Liverpool player to score three Premier League goals in the opening three games of a season, but it’s happened before.

The feat was accomplished by Robbie Fowler in 1994/95, when he scored a five-minute hat trick against Arsenal in the Reds’ second encounter.

In 2013/14, Daniel Sturridge replicated the trick, but his efforts were probably even more impressive because each match ended 1-0.

Sadio Mane was the only other Liverpool player to score in this area four years ago, but Diogo Jota will join this group of quick starters if he scores against Chelsea on Saturday evening.

What’s more impressive with his strong start in 2021/22 given that his overall playing time has decreased from last season. He used to average 51.5 touches per 90 minutes, but this season he only has 34.4. ( per FBRef ).

However, his knack for being in the right position at the right time has allowed him to score against both Norwich City and Burnley.

The Portuguese striker has maintained his form from his first season with the club.

Since coming from Wolves, he has scored 11 league goals despite only making 14 starts for Liverpool in their ‘bread and butter’ division.

With his hat trick in the Champions League against Atalanta and another European goal against Midtjylland in the following 12 months, Jota has consistently scored when healthy, to the point that he is now one of the club’s most prolific scorers.

According to Michael Reid, an Optajoe Football Data Editor, Jota’s goal rate of one every 127 minutes is the second best among Liverpool players with at least 30 appearances:

There’s a good chance you’ve never heard of the man who is currently ranked above the Reds’ number 20 in the standings, but he appears to have been a superstar in his day.

Fred Pagnam scored 30 goals in 39 games, one every 117 minutes, and would have likely scored many more for the club if the First World War hadn’t intervened ( per LFCHistory ).

Later, he transferred to Arsenal for £1,500, which now appears insignificant but was at the time. “The summary has come to an end.”