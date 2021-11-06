Diogo Jota discusses Liverpool’s locker room reaction as a new club record approaches.

Diogo Jota, a Liverpool attacker, insists the team isn’t worrying about any potential records.

In Tuesday, Liverpool equaled a club record by beating Atletico Madrid 2-0 in the Champions League, extending their unbeaten run to 25 games.

If Jurgen Klopp’s Reds win or draw against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Sunday, they would break the club record set by Bob Paisley’s magnificent Liverpool team in 1982.

However, Jota claims that the squad is only concerned with winning the next match, despite the fact that such statistics are a solid sign of how well they are performing.

“I don’t believe [we are considering it],” the Portugal international told the club’s official website. “Interesting statistics are always available, but at the end of the day, all we care about is winning the next game and the next game.”

“Clearly, those kinds of markers are always important in demonstrating that we’re doing the correct things.

“It’s a large club with a big history, so doing unique things – things that haven’t been done before – isn’t simple.”

“We have a chance to set a solid mark for a long time in the next few games.” I believe it is an excellent chance, and it is up to us to seize it.” Liverpool has remained the Premier League’s only unbeaten team so far this season, but four draws have dropped them three points behind Chelsea at the top of the standings.