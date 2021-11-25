‘Diego Simeone might be sweating,’ national media speculate after Liverpool’s triumph and Thiago’s amazing goal.

Liverpool beat Porto 2-0 at Anfield to make it five wins in a row in their Champions League ‘group of death.’

The Reds were already qualified for the final 16 of the competition, and Jurgen Klopp gave youngster Tyler Morton his first Champions League start.

After a scoreless first half, Thiago Alcantara scored emphatically with a fantastic effort from outside the box. With a superb run and finish, Mohamed Salah secured the three points.

Here’s a look at what the national press had to say about Liverpool’s performance.

After a historic moment with Porto, Thiago Alcantara sets a fresh challenge for Liverpool.

Thiago was “outstanding” against Porto, while one Liverpool player was “nervous and severely off the pace.” Liverpool’s probable Champions League round of 16 opponents are currently unknown.

The Guardian’s Andy Hunter:

“There’s nothing that can stop Liverpool from marching through a bunch of European giants.” Jürgen Klopp rested, re-energized, and recovered his players against Porto, and was rewarded with a fifth consecutive win and the club’s highest-ever point total in the Champions League group stage. He couldn’t have asked for anything more.

Tyler Morton, who made his Anfield debut at the age of 19, was the epitome of calm in center midfield. Thiago Alcantara lit up the night with an incredible first goal, while Mohamed Salah continued his streak of individual brilliance by scoring his 17th goal in 17 games this season. Those are the highlights, but Klopp had plenty more to savor.

“The visitors started brightly, with Luis Diaz’s pace on the left and Otavio’s ingenuity on the right, along with Mehdi Taremi’s aerial strength, unseating a flimsy home defense.” However, their fine work was frequently hampered by a poor finish, final pass, or decision, and Porto will conclude the season in a three-way tie for second place with Atletico Madrid and AC Milan. Diego Simeone could be nervous by Liverpool’s performance at the San Siro.” The Telegraph’s Chris Bascombe says: “During his time at Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has amassed a long history of unforgettable Champions League nights.

“Suffice to say, this ultimately easy victory over Porto isn’t one of them, but it’s in the running.”

