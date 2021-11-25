Diego Maradona would have adored playing alongside Liverpool icon Ian Rush because he was “unstoppable.”

Diego Maradona stated that he would have “liked to play” with Ian Rush of Liverpool.

On the former’s 60th birthday in October, two of the world’s best ever footballers, who graced the game with sensational offensive prowess during the 1980s and early 1990s, expressed their affection for each other on Instagram.

Rush, the Reds’ all-time record striker with 346 goals, took to social media to wish Maradona a “happy 60th birthday to one of the greatest!” Rush shared two photos of himself and Maradona together, wishing him a “happy 60th birthday to one of the finest!”

Underneath his post, the former striker included statements regarding Maradona that he had provided in a prior interview.

They are as follows: “The best player I ever faced was Diego Maradona. I scored when Juventus beat Napoli at home, but when we went to Napoli, they beat us 3-1, and I believed he was a genius.

“He was so excellent that he didn’t even need to look at the ball; all he needed to do was watch the tackles fly in and ride them, maneuvering the ball away from danger.

“After the 1983-4 season, Napoli wanted to sign me to play with them, but Liverpool refused.”

The post was liked by almost 30,000 individuals, and Maradona personally responded to Rush.

The Argentinian wizard, who lit up the field with a ball at his feet, penned the following: “I would have loved to have been on your team.

“We’d have been an unstoppable team. Ian, I’d like to express my heartfelt gratitude for everything you’ve done for me

“My friend, you have my complete respect and adoration!!! By the way, these photos are fantastic.” Maradona died one year ago today, just than a month after his 60th birthday, after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest following surgery earlier in the month to remove a blood clot from his brain.

As one of the greatest players to ever kick a ball was recognized, tributes from all across the world poured in.

The official Twitter account for Liverpool wrote: “A true legend in the sport. Take a break.” The summary comes to a conclusion.”