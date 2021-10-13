Did somebody win the £184 million EuroMillions jackpot? Numbers that work.

The record £184 million EuroMillions jackpot was not won on Tuesday, which means there will be another chance to win the massive sum on Friday.

The big prize sparked such excitement that a last-minute rush for tickets caused the National Lottery website and app to slow down, resulting in some aspirants being unable to purchase a ticket at all.

“We apologize if you were unable to purchase a ticket for tonight’s EuroMillions draw,” the National Lottery announced.

“Because this is the largest EuroMillions jackpot ever, there was a massive inflow of players wanting to buy a ticket before the cut-off time, the website and app ran slower than usual.”

On the EuroMillions website, the odds of matching five numbers and the two Lucky Stars are one in 139,838,160. No tickets from the nine European countries that play EuroMillions matched Tuesday’s numbers, which were

After nobody won the £174 million EuroMillions jackpot on Friday, the jackpot hit 220 million euros, at which time it was capped and could not roll over again.

If no one claims the winnings, it stays at that level for another four draws.

It must be won in the fifth draw, and if no ticket matches all of the numbers, the award is shared among all ticketholders in the following prize tier. This could lead to the emergence of a slew of new multimillionaires.

If a single UK ticket wins the money, it will surpass the previous top UK reward of £170 million, which was won by an anonymous EuroMillions ticketholder in 2019.

One UK winner could be worth more than Adele, who has a net worth of £130 million, according to The Sunday Times Rich List.

They could purchase a home on each of the UK’s top ten most expensive streets, including Kensington Palace Gardens in London, where the average house price is about £30 million.

“It’s everything to play for on Friday night as the enormous EuroMillions jackpot of an estimated £184 million still up for grabs,” Camelot’s Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said.

“The EuroMillions jackpot has been won. “Summary concludes.”