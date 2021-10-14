Dianne Buswell, the host of Strictly Come Dancing, has issued a statement following Robert Webb’s departure from the show.

The Peep Show star says he was told by a doctor to leave the show after he “began to experience symptoms” while rehearsing for the BBC One celebrity dancing competition. He had open heart surgery two years ago.

In the episode, Robert, 49, was paired with Dianne Buswell.

In a statement, he said: “I’m very sorry to have to inform you that I’m leaving Strictly Come Dancing due to illness.

“I underwent open heart surgery two years ago, and while I thought I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it soon became evident that I had taken on far more than I could handle at this point in my rehabilitation.

“I’d started to have symptoms that prompted me to seek an urgent meeting with my heart physician, who advised me to take a break from the program for the sake of my health.

“I’m proud of the three dances Dianne Buswell and I were able to do, and I’m sorry I had to disappoint her in this way.

“I couldn’t have asked for a more brilliant partner or a more patient teacher, and the fact that I got this far is a testament to Dianne’s expertise and generosity.”

He expressed gratitude to viewers for voting for him and Buswell, saying he was “particularly moved by the support from fellow heart patients.”

He stated, ” “I guess I was trying too hard to impress them. They’ll understand that healing isn’t always a straight line, and I hope they’re not too dissatisfied that I tested my resilience much sooner than I’d anticipated.

“I leave knowing that the viewers of Strictly come first, and I’ll be rooting for my brother and sister contestants all the way until Christmas.

"Despite the sad ending, being a part of this massive, happy, and barking wild TV show has been a great honor. May it continue for a long time."