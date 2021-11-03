Dev’s real-life troubles, forced exit, and time on a rival serial on ITV’s Coronation Street.

Dev Alahan is one of the most well-known characters on Coronation Street.

Jimmi Harkishin has played the veteran character on the long-running soap for 22 years, according to Mirror Online.

Dev has been through some of the show’s most tumultuous storylines, including a tumultuous romance with Deidre Barlow, thanks to the actor’s renowned portrayal.

The relevance of the shop owner to Corrie is growing, since he and his family were involved in a dramatic car accident during Super Soap Week.

Dev and his two children survived the catastrophe, but Aadi, Dev’s son, is still trying to understand why his father opted to save his daughter, Asha, from the wreckage above him.

On-screen, the saga appears to be continuing, but Jimmi Harkishin’s personal life has thankfully been less dramatic than the character he’s played for the previous two decades.

Jimmi was born in Paris to an Indian father and an Italian mother under the name Rajan Harkishindas.

His acting career began in 1986, with roles in the BBC soap opera Casualty, Jonathan Creek, and the film East is East.

With the exception of two well-publicized breaks, Dev has been a near-constant on the Cobbles since 1999.

In 2004, Jimmi took a break from the cobblestones after being granted indefinite leave to address “personal issues.”

“Both Granada and Jimmi recognize he has some problems that he needs to figure out,” a Granada official stated.

“He’ll be taking a vacation from the show while he seeks therapy for his problems.

“This is with the Company’s, Coronation Street’s, and his coworkers’ full support.”

Jimmi had already shot five weeks’ worth of sequences ahead of time, and storylines had to be rewritten to account for his absence.

In April 2014, the soap stalwart was forced to take another hiatus due to exhaustion from the hectic production schedule.

After filing a formal request with producers, show authorities confirmed the actor was planned to take the time off, but assured he would return.

“It was agreed,” a Corrie official stated.

