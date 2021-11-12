Developers were labeled as “desperate and needy” by Liverpool City Council.

There was fury earlier this week when a big developer was given permission to build over 250 new beachfront homes with a drastically reduced payment to the city.

The 257-apartment Keel Phase Two plan at Queens Dock will be built, but developers Glenbrook Property and Barings Real Estate will only have to pay £149,000 in community contributions instead of the £767,000 required by the council.

These payments are known as Section 106 payments, and they are legal agreements that require builders and developers to pay money to the local government, which is subsequently used to reduce the development’s impact on the surrounding environment.

This money will be used to solve concerns that may arise as a result of the development, such as increased public space, road improvements, bike infrastructure, and education and health services.

The £149,000 was agreed by an independent viability assessor, according to the council, but councillors and members of the public were outraged by the severe cut.

Labour Councillor Steve Munby, who represents the Riverside ward where the building would be erected, has spearheaded the protests and questioned the city council’s relationship with developers.

He claimed the authority needed to fundamentally modify its attitude during a meeting of the council’s Neighbourhoods Select Committee yesterday night.

“I’m not comfortable in a scenario where we’re seeking to make huge budget cuts and yet we’ve decided to forego hundreds of thousands of pounds – it’s not a good picture,” he said.

"I don't feel there is a corruption problem here." However, I believe the council should be far more powerful. We've been desperate and in desperate need of rejuvenation at all costs." "It's irresponsible to approve developments if they're not paying their fair share to the city." He also chastised the council for not making the viability reports, which formed the basis of the Section 106 payments, generally known earlier.