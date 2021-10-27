Despite their defeat in Europe, Manchester City is ahead of Liverpool in the UEFA standings.

Liverpool is behind Premier League rivals Manchester City in UEFA’s latest five-year club rankings.

Match results (two points for a victory and one point for a draw) are awarded from the group stage of the Champions League, Europa League, and Europa Conference League forward to calculate the rankings, which are determined by UEFA club points over the last five years.

Liverpool is now in third place in the table with 111 points, trailing Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Chelsea, who are positioned fourth with 106 points, is also in the top five.

Manchester United, the only other English team in the top ten, is in ninth place with 95 points.

Despite Liverpool and Chelsea’s recent Champions League victories, City is the highest-ranked English team.

Last season’s Champions League final in Porto saw Pep Guardiola’s team lose 1-0 to the London club.

They had never advanced past the quarter-final stage in the previous three seasons.

City has yet to win the UEFA Champions League, while Liverpool won their sixth title in 2018/19, a year after reaching the final in Kyiv and losing to Real Madrid.

Liverpool, on the other hand, has risen from 107 points last month, when the standings were last updated.

Jurgen Klopp’s team has already surpassed City’s point total this season, with 10 points to City’s eight.

Liverpool has won all three of their Champions League group stage matches thus far, whereas City was upset by Paris Saint-Germain last month.