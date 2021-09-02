Despite their controversial transfer policy, Liverpool has learnt a £11 million lesson the hard way.

It’s easy to overlook the fact that Liverpool has more attacking alternatives now than they did in the second part of the season.

Although Xherdan Shaqiri moved to Lyon for £9.5 million, Jurgen Klopp still has plenty of options behind his first-choice four of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota.

However, fans will be disappointed that the Reds failed to bolster their forward ranks this summer, especially after watching Manchester United, Manchester City, and Chelsea strengthen their attacking lines with the additions of Jadon Sancho, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jack Grealish, and Romelu Lukaku.

With Salah and Mane ready to leave in January for the Africa Cup of Nations, and Firmino out with a hamstring injury, Liverpool are fully aware that they might be caught short in attack if they aren’t careful.

As a result, their choice not to boost their front line is a calculated risk, but with Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain among their forward alternatives, it’s not as risky as their decision not to replace Dejan Lovren following his £11 million exit to Zenit St. Petersburg last summer.

Klopp chose Fabinho as his fourth-choice centre-back after being disappointed with the potential replacements on available, only to have Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip all suffer season-ending injuries.

After being forced to rely on Jordan Henderson as emergency cover, only for both the Liverpool captain and Fabinho to be sidelined with injuries, Klopp resorted to youngsters Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams, as well as bringing in Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies on January transfer deadline day.

Such a situation was far from ideal, prompting the Reds to act quickly to buy Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig for £36 million in May in order to avoid a repeat.

But, by not boosting their attacking ranks this summer, are they taking a similar risk and failing to learn from their mistakes in the past?

Well, it all depends on your perspective.

There is no escaping the fact that Salah, Mane, Firmino, and Jota have worse quality than Origi or Minamino. “The summary has come to an end.”