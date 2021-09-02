Despite the outcry from FSG, Liverpool will not change their transfer strategy, and they should not be expected to.

When the transfer window ends, football fans can’t help but flock to lists of remaining free agents in the hopes of bringing in more money, and Liverpool fans are no exception.

Whether they’ve spent over £175 million rebuilding their spine or only brought in one player despite outside opinion that more reinforcement was required, fans are constantly left wanting more, such is their unfulfilled thirst for greater recruitment.

If we’re being honest, signing a free agent outside of a transfer window is rarely the best option. Since the system was modified in 2002/03, Andy Lonergan is the first player Liverpool has signed after a deadline.

To be blunt, if an unattached player had been a highly sought-after prospect, they would have been signed as soon as their previous contract expired.

Of course, there are occasional exceptions, such as injuries or players terminating contracts with clubs prior to a deadline in order to move outside of the window.

Serge Aurier, Jerome Boateng, David Luiz, Franck Ribery, Hatem Ben Arfa, Jack Wilshere, Radamel Falcao, Daniel Sturridge, Javier Pastore, Fernando Llorente, and Mario Mandzukic, to mention a few, were among the names on the list of current free agents on Wednesday morning.

Despite the variety of well-known names that frequently appear on the free agent list, it is rarely the bargain basement that it appears to be. In reality, it’s more of a retirement home, with a slew of aging or injury-prone former athletes.

But we can only fantasize.

With Liverpool fans still believing the Reds could have done with more signings in attack and midfield this summer, and having been scarred by last season’s centre-back injury crisis following the departures of Xherdan Shaqiri and Gini Wijnaldum, current unattached players are bound to pique their interest.

With Liverpool’s minimal transfer activity in comparison to their championship competitors, there will be a sense of panic among the Football Manager generation of fans as they search for answers they believe Liverpool has overlooked.

