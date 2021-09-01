Despite the fact that the transfer season has closed, Liverpool may still be able to recreate the Marko Grujic transaction.

While Liverpool fans may be dissatisfied with the club’s transfer dealings this summer, the club will be relieved to have avoided the position they faced last year.

When the transfer window closed in October, Jurgen Klopp’s team had more than the maximum 17 foreign players they were allowed to list in their 25-man Premier League squad, requiring them to take a risk in order to balance the books.

They had claimed all summer that they would only consider selling midfielder Marko Grujic on a permanent basis.

However, since Werder Bremen failed to reach Liverpool’s asking price on deadline day, they were forced to reconsider their position once the majority of European football’s transfer windows closed on October 5.

Fortunately for Liverpool, the Portuguese transfer market had not yet closed, and the midfielder was free to join FC Porto on a season-long loan on October 6.

Fast forward a year, and the Reds have a couple of players on their books in Divock Origi and Loris Karius who they failed to sell despite being open to offers before the English transfer window closed on Tuesday night.

While their team is not overcrowded this time around, allowing them to keep such individuals eligible for selection until January if they desire, a few European transfer windows remain open.

The Portuguese transfer market is still open, as it was last year, with clubs eligible to add players until September 22.

Meanwhile, clubs in Ukraine can continue to buy players until September 3, while the transfer windows in Russia and Turkey do not end until September 7 and 8, respectively.

Other transfer windows are still open in Romania and Slovakia (September 6), the Czech Republic (September 8), Israel (September 14), and Serbia (September 17).

There is currently no evidence that any of these countries’ teams are interested in any of Liverpool’s remaining periphery players before their respective transfer windows close.

However, as Grujic’s own post-English deadline day exit shown last year, it can’t be ruled out that players like Origi or Karius might prefer to move on. “The summary has come to an end.”